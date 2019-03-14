WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. WESCO International reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WESCO International.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

WCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

In related news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $87,693.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,625.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Louis Singleton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,429.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,573,000 after acquiring an additional 87,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $37,803,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 42,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WCC opened at $53.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.68. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $43.94 and a 1-year high of $66.22.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.