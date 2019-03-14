Weibo (WB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) in a report published on Monday. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

“We stay with our Overweight rating on Weibo and maintain our $75 target. Positives: User engagement is still solid, and MAU/DAU reached 462mn/200mn. Weibo remains a key destination for the social media marketing budgets of global top-ranking brands, which bolstered its KA ads growth ahead of SME ads growth. Social media content saw continued improvement with MCNs doubling y/y to 2,600. Things to Monitor: SME ad revenue growth slowed to 14% y/y (vs. 35% in 3Q18) due to macro headwinds, gaming regulation and competition (more inventories). Alibaba’s disciplined marketing strategies affected Weibo’s related-party revenues, which we expect will linger into 1Q19. Yizhibo’s consolidation generated c.2ppt margin impact, based on our estimates.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

WB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weibo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Weibo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Nomura lowered shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $62.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Weibo has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $138.72.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The information services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $481.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.52 million. Weibo had a net margin of 33.23% and a return on equity of 38.71%. Weibo’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at $161,521,000. Genesis Asset Managers LLP bought a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at $104,219,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Weibo by 1,700.5% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,402,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,655 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 1,996.4% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,324,000. 23.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

