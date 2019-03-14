Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LGI Homes (LGIH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) in the last few weeks:

3/14/2019 – LGI Homes was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2019 – LGI Homes had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2019 – LGI Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2019 – LGI Homes had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2019 – LGI Homes was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2019 – LGI Homes was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ LGIH traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $57.70. 211,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,254. LGI Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 15.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.03). LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Larry Snider sold 16,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,001,033.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,876 shares in the company, valued at $12,062,603.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 514.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

