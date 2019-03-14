Wedbush Cuts Cloudera (CLDR) Price Target to $16.00

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLDR. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Cloudera to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cloudera in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.44.

Shares of Cloudera stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,711,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,014. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.69. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $22.42.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.29 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 50.68% and a negative net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudera by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,325,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,969,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,960,000 after purchasing an additional 468,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,969,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,960,000 after purchasing an additional 468,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 13.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,479,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 403,344 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,854,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,574,000 after purchasing an additional 436,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

