Wedbush Comments on Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.84. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $224,050. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

