Webster Financial Co. (WBS) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,472,000 after purchasing an additional 126,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,461,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,873,000 after acquiring an additional 270,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,461,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,873,000 after acquiring an additional 270,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,290,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,904,000 after acquiring an additional 81,913 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Webster Financial by 4,934.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,816,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $55.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $69.63.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 26.94%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 11th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

In other news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $67,410.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,746.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Copenhaver Smith sold 45,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $2,473,634.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,066 shares of company stock valued at $5,569,345. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

