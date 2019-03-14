Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 658 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Ruggie Capital Group increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens raised shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.11.

Shares of MCD opened at $182.06 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $153.13 and a 1-year high of $190.88. The company has a market cap of $139.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 104.38%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $233,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,699.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Ogden Fairhurst sold 76,411 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.25, for a total transaction of $13,620,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,249,437 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

