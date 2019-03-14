WD-40 (WDFC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in WD-40 by 1,634.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 217,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,509,000 after buying an additional 205,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,624,000 after purchasing an additional 68,453 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,480,000 after purchasing an additional 59,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in WD-40 by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,370,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,818,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,370,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,818,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDFC stock opened at $176.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.60. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $125.70 and a 52-week high of $187.50.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. WD-40 had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WD-40 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.67.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

