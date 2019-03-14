WD-40 (WDFC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WDFC. BidaskClub cut shares of WD-40 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WD-40 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.67.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $176.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.25. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $125.70 and a 12 month high of $187.50.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 220.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 98.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 22.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

