Wavefront Technology Solutions (WEE) Trading 13.6% Higher

Shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE) traded up 13.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 114,775 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 376% from the average session volume of 24,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops and licenses fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental groundwater remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

