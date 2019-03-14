Waters Co. (WAT) is Fundsmith LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Fundsmith LLP lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,933,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 93,232 shares during the period. Waters accounts for about 6.1% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fundsmith LLP owned about 0.07% of Waters worth $960,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Waters by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 61,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Waters by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,104,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.99.

In other news, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $480,818.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.59, for a total value of $463,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,663 shares of company stock worth $25,145,709. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $240.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,876. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.18. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $167.93 and a 1 year high of $246.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.74 million. Waters had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

