Waste Connections (WCN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Seasonality is likely to lower predictably in Waste Connections' revenue generation and increase operating risks. Stringent environmental, health and safety laws have been hindering the company’s operations and raising its operating costs. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Foreign currency exchange rate risks is another headwind. Despite such negatives, we appreciate Waste Connections’ focus on secondary and rural markets to garner a higher local market share. It has optimal asset positioning to generate higher profitability. An experienced management team, decentralized operating strategy and financial strength remain additional tailwinds. Acquisitions have been contributing to Waste Connections’ growth. In the past year, the company outperformed its industry growth.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. TD Securities set a $87.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.80.

Waste Connections stock opened at $85.20 on Monday. Waste Connections has a one year low of $70.28 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.30.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 3,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

