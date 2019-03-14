Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Walgreens Boots has been outperforming the S&P 500 market. However, within Walgreen Boots' Retail Pharmacy USA division, the company has been making good progress on account of increasing prescription volume. The company is launching a new phase of transformational cost management to counteract margin pressure. Walgreens has been gaining on account of strategic tie-ups as well. We are looking forward to Walgreens Boots’ recent alliance with Alphabet’s life sciences and healthcare segment Verily. The company launching next-day prescription delivery service with FedEx buoys optimism. Overall, the guidance for fiscal 2019 looks promising. On the flip side, tough market conditions, particularly in retail, have been leading to sluggishness in Walgreens' Retail Pharmacy International division. The ongoing generic drug inflation is hurting Walgreens' pharmacy margin.”

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WBA. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.94.

Shares of WBA opened at $61.90 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 102.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.