Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Sold by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,364 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 83,556 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $15,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 118,182 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 839,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $61,160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.94.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

