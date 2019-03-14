Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Million

Analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) will post sales of $3.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $5.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $940,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 219.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $14.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.63 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 648.40% and a negative return on equity of 81.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VYGR. BidaskClub raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

VYGR stock opened at $17.71 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 449.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

