Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Stake Lifted by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Voya Financial by 2,374.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,574,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,510,857 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Voya Financial by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Tripodi acquired 1,500 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.45 per share, with a total value of $74,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chetlur S. Ragavan sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $114,789.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,911 shares of company stock worth $1,175,087 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $49.51 on Thursday. Voya Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $55.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.78.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

