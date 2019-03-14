VMware, Inc. (VMW) COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram Sells 36,311 Shares of Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 36,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total transaction of $6,181,584.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 304,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,770,664.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $2.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.75. 541,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,237. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.61 and a 12 month high of $183.40. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.10. VMware had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its position in VMware by 18.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,380 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of VMware by 41.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,939 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 16.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on VMW. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.61.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “VMware, Inc. (VMW) COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram Sells 36,311 Shares of Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/vmware-inc-vmw-coo-rangarajan-raghu-raghuram-sells-36311-shares-of-stock.html.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.