VMware, Inc. (VMW) COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram Sells 36,311 Shares of Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 36,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total transaction of $6,181,584.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 304,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,770,664.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $2.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.75. 541,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,237. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.61 and a 12 month high of $183.40. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.10. VMware had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on VMW. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.61.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.
Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.