Vistra Energy Corp (VST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,935,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,839,000 after acquiring an additional 216,356 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,347,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,765,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,416,000 after purchasing an additional 850,027 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,123,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 12,071,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,849 shares during the last quarter.

Vistra Energy stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,277.50 and a beta of 0.60. Vistra Energy has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $27.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

