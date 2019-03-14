VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.36. 552,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,804. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $62.71 and a 12-month high of $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.17.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.21.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

