VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Invests $769,000 in United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) Stock

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in United Bankshares by 3,011.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,291,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,250,288 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in United Bankshares by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 381.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other United Bankshares news, Director P Clinton Winter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,261,376.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Richard M. Adams, Jr. sold 14,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $561,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBSI stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $37.39. The company had a trading volume of 37,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $29.13 and a one year high of $39.95.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.53 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.51%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

