VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Invests $333,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.64. 64,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,869. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $100.09.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

