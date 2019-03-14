VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000. iShares MSCI World ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.49% of iShares MSCI World ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URTH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 77.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 428,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,315,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.24. 110,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,654. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $74.72 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/visionpoint-advisory-group-llc-acquires-new-holdings-in-ishares-msci-world-etf-urth.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.