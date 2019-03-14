Visa (V) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 2.83

News articles about Visa (NYSE:V) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Visa earned a news impact score of 2.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the credit-card processor an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:V opened at $152.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $304.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a 52 week low of $116.03 and a 52 week high of $154.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (down previously from $167.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total transaction of $11,339,889.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

