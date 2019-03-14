Visa Inc (V) is Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.9% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 50,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 17,672 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 45,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
V stock opened at $152.47 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $116.03 and a 12 month high of $154.04. The company has a market cap of $304.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.
V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.99 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, February 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.
In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total transaction of $11,339,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,370. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
