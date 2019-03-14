Visa Inc (V) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.68.

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (down from $167.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays started coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 15,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total value of $11,339,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,485 shares of company stock worth $14,568,370. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Visa by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $152.47 on Thursday. Visa has a twelve month low of $116.03 and a twelve month high of $154.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.