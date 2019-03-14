Victoria Oil & Gas (VOG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $315.00

Victoria Oil & Gas plc (LON:VOG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 315 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 14.24 ($0.19), with a volume of 212552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.87 ($0.19).

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.13.

About Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG)

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, and distribution of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project located in Cameroon. It also supplies energy products, such as thermal gas, condensate, and gas for electricity generation to industrial customers through a 50 kilometers pipeline in Douala.

