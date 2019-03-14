ViaSat (VSAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.48

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.48 and last traded at $76.45, with a volume of 22872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.29.

VSAT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ViaSat in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViaSat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -88.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $554.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. ViaSat’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Richard A. Baldridge sold 84,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $6,139,328.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Nash sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,278,629. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViaSat by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,612,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,817,000 after buying an additional 211,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViaSat by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,706,000 after buying an additional 153,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ViaSat by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,124,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,706,000 after buying an additional 153,301 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of ViaSat by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,153,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,897,000 after buying an additional 132,641 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViaSat by 5.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,412,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,249,000 after buying an additional 119,576 shares during the period.

ViaSat Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

