Veritable L.P. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,896,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,331,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $961,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,656,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,255,000 after purchasing an additional 821,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,711,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,734,000 after purchasing an additional 690,308 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, Director James S. Crown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.79 per share, for a total transaction of $518,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 311,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,325,084.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,659 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,224,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,110 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $104.39 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $358.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $26.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.87.

WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/veritable-l-p-grows-holdings-in-jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm.html.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.