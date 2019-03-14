Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Major Shareholder B. Baekgaard 2009 Gran Barbara Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder B. Baekgaard 2009 Gran Barbara sold 35,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,775,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,587,330.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

VRA traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.69. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $17.38.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.34 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,303,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,313,000 after buying an additional 52,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,997,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,742,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after buying an additional 221,793 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 841,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 260,532 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 230,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

VRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

