Vectura Group (VEC) Given New GBX 105 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Vectura Group (LON:VEC) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 107 ($1.40) to GBX 105 ($1.37) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vectura Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 120.88 ($1.58).

Shares of LON VEC opened at GBX 75.70 ($0.99) on Tuesday. Vectura Group has a 52-week low of GBX 65.85 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 107.80 ($1.41). The company has a market capitalization of $502.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

