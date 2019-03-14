Vapotherm (VAPO) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, December 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $22.07.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,464,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,573,000. 47.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

