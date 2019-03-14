Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) is Shayne & CO. LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Shayne & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 12.0% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $144.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.35 and a fifty-two week high of $151.84.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

