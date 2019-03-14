Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,810.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

BND stock opened at $80.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.46 and a 52 week high of $80.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/vanguard-total-bond-market-etf-bnd-shares-sold-by-captrust-financial-advisors.html.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.