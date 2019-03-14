Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Shares Sold by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,499,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,736,000 after acquiring an additional 771,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,068,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,948,000 after acquiring an additional 93,188 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,384,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,728,000 after acquiring an additional 426,451 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,898,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,022,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,810,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.16. 1,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,128. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $129.51 and a 12 month high of $167.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

