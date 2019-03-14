Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,720,000 after purchasing an additional 106,006 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,132,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

VIS opened at $139.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $112.15 and a twelve month high of $151.35.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/vanguard-industrials-etf-vis-shares-sold-by-commonwealth-equity-services-llc.html.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.