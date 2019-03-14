Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Position Reduced by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 51.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.04. 84,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,300. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $162.36.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

