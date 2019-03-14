Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Shares Sold by Seven Post Investment Office LP

Seven Post Investment Office LP lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.92 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $45.74.

