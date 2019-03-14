Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Stake Increased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 189.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,442,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,686 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,033,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,878 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,986,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,773,000 after purchasing an additional 287,959 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,188,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,386,000 after purchasing an additional 586,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,965,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,688,000 after purchasing an additional 663,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $50.09 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $55.71.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

