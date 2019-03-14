Van ECK Associates Corp Has $978,000 Position in Apache Co. (APA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,249 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,569 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Apache were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Apache in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Apache in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Apache by 704.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apache by 12,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apache by 485.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APA opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.76.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Apache had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APA. Zacks Investment Research cut Apache from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apache from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apache from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Apache in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apache has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

