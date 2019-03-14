Van ECK Associates Corp Has $784,000 Holdings in Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (MVT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Blackrock Munivest Fund II were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MVT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Munivest Fund II during the third quarter worth $279,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Blackrock Munivest Fund II by 73.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Munivest Fund II by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock Munivest Fund II alerts:

In other Blackrock Munivest Fund II news, insider Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. sold 2,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $30,766.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackrock Munivest Fund II stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $15.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/van-eck-associates-corp-has-784000-holdings-in-blackrock-munivest-fund-ii-inc-mvt.html.

Blackrock Munivest Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Munivest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Munivest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.