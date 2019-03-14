ValuEngine Upgrades Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) to Hold

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $759.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,247.65%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,005,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 409.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

