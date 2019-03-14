ValuEngine Lowers Lundin Mining (LUNMF) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, January 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Sunday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lundin Mining from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

LUNMF opened at $4.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.80. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.09.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $407.70 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.68%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

