Valhi (VHI) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.72. 8,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 394,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 3.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VHI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Valhi during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Valhi by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 17,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valhi by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Valhi by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Valhi during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

