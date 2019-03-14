Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.72. 8,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 394,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.
The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 3.07.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.
COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Valhi (VHI) Shares Down 1.1%” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/valhi-vhi-shares-down-1-1.html.
Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
See Also: What is the downside to momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.