Usman Nabi Buys 5,000 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Director Usman Nabi acquired 5,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.77 per share, with a total value of $253,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,520 shares in the company, valued at $381,790.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SIX opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.16. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1-year low of $49.14 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 18.86%. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,083,000 after purchasing an additional 64,396 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $38,458,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 803,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,698,000 after buying an additional 275,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/usman-nabi-buys-5000-shares-of-six-flags-entertainment-corp-six-stock.html.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.