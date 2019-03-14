United Services Automobile Association Purchases 60,762 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 60,762 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $14,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 180,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 14.6% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 176,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,499 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 75,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 54,629 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 34,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $2,815,935.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,790 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 12,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $1,072,009.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $106.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEL. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

