United Services Automobile Association Boosts Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 1.66% of Forrester Research worth $13,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,499,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,007,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,007,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 751,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. Maxim Group started coverage on Forrester Research in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Forrester Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forrester Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Doyle sold 10,415 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $507,418.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 2,286 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $114,345.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,412.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,404 shares of company stock worth $705,833. Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

FORR stock opened at $48.93 on Thursday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $900.80 million, a PE ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $98.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

