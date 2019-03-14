United Rentals, Inc. (URI) EVP Paul I. Mcdonnell Sells 10,500 Shares

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) EVP Paul I. Mcdonnell sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $1,318,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,773.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.62. The company had a trading volume of 37,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,155. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.52. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.28 and a twelve month high of $190.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on URI. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.09.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

