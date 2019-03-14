United Fire Group (UFCS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of United Fire Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.81 and a beta of 0.11. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $61.56.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $279.65 million during the quarter. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.58%.

In related news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $30,963.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,559.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David E. Conner sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,174. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFCS. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

