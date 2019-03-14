Union Jack Oil PLC (LON:UJO)’s share price fell 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). 28,211,548 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 18,220,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/union-jack-oil-ujo-trading-down-9-8.html.

Union Jack Oil Company Profile (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on the investment in, drilling, development, and production of hydrocarbon projects. It holds 22% interests in the Biscathorpe prospect; 20% interests in the Keddington oilfield, Louth prospect, North Somercotes gas prospect, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield oilfield, and North Kelsey prospect; 15% interests in the Wressle discovery and Broughton North prospect; 16.67% interests in the Dukes Wood and Kirklington oilfields; 10% interests in the Burton on the Wolds and Laughton prospects; and 7.5% interests in the Holmwood prospect located in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.