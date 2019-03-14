UniFirst Corp (UNF) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,525,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,920,000 after purchasing an additional 26,297 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 34.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 60.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $307,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia Croatti sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $323,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,322 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on UniFirst from $170.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th.

NYSE:UNF opened at $138.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.67. UniFirst Corp has a 1 year low of $132.38 and a 1 year high of $193.05.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $438.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.21 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

